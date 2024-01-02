Uttar Pradesh: Local strongman booked under Gangsters Act after rape case 

By PTI

NOIDA: A local strongman engaged in scrap trade along with his wife and 14 members of his gang has been booked under the stringent Uttar Pradesh Gangster's Act, the Noida police said on Tuesday.

The police action against Ravi Nagar alias Ravindra Singh alias Ravi Kaana came two days after he was booked for allegedly raping a 26-year-woman inside a car in the parking lot of a shopping mall here, officials said.

The woman was allegedly raped by Nagar and his aides on the pretext of helping her get employment in June last year.

The matter, however, was reported to the police on December 30 after which an FIR was lodged and three accused were arrested immediately, they said.

Nagar, an accused in the case lodged at the Sector 39 police station in Noida, and his aide Mehmi are still at large but efforts are underway to ensure their arrest, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Harish Chander said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, close on the heels of the gang rape incident, an FIR has been lodged against Nagar and his aides under the UP Gangsters Act at the Beta 2 police station in Greater Noida, a senior officer said.

Nagar, who is a witness in a case against gangster Sundar Bhati, had also got police protection, which has now been withdrawn, according to officials.

"On instructions of Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, action is continuously being taken against organized crime in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

As part of the campaign, an FIR has been lodged against Ravi Nagar and his gang under the Gangsters Act and four people have been arrested so far," DCP (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan said.

Khan said further legal proceedings are being carried out in the case and strict action will be ensured against the accused.

Those arrested have been identified by the police as Anil, Aazad, Vikas and Rajkumar.

Nagar's gang is engaged in scrap dealing and TMT bars which uses unlawful means to expand its business by means of theft, loot and intimidation, according to the police.

"The gang's business has risen illegally by 97 per cent in the last three years," the police noted.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NOIDA: A local strongman engaged in scrap trade along with his wife and 14 members of his gang has been booked under the stringent Uttar Pradesh Gangster's Act, the Noida police said on Tuesday. The police action against Ravi Nagar alias Ravindra Singh alias Ravi Kaana came two days after he was booked for allegedly raping a 26-year-woman inside a car in the parking lot of a shopping mall here, officials said. The woman was allegedly raped by Nagar and his aides on the pretext of helping her get employment in June last year.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The matter, however, was reported to the police on December 30 after which an FIR was lodged and three accused were arrested immediately, they said. Nagar, an accused in the case lodged at the Sector 39 police station in Noida, and his aide Mehmi are still at large but efforts are underway to ensure their arrest, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Harish Chander said on Tuesday. Meanwhile, close on the heels of the gang rape incident, an FIR has been lodged against Nagar and his aides under the UP Gangsters Act at the Beta 2 police station in Greater Noida, a senior officer said. Nagar, who is a witness in a case against gangster Sundar Bhati, had also got police protection, which has now been withdrawn, according to officials. "On instructions of Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, action is continuously being taken against organized crime in Gautam Buddh Nagar. As part of the campaign, an FIR has been lodged against Ravi Nagar and his gang under the Gangsters Act and four people have been arrested so far," DCP (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan said. Khan said further legal proceedings are being carried out in the case and strict action will be ensured against the accused. Those arrested have been identified by the police as Anil, Aazad, Vikas and Rajkumar. Nagar's gang is engaged in scrap dealing and TMT bars which uses unlawful means to expand its business by means of theft, loot and intimidation, according to the police. "The gang's business has risen illegally by 97 per cent in the last three years," the police noted. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp