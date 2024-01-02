Home Nation

VHP warns AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi of legal action for 'provoking Muslim community'

Speaking to ANI, Surendra Jain said that the way he (Owaisi) repeatedly criticizes the verdict given by the Supreme Court on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi also comes under the ambit of contempt of the SC.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi gestures as he addresses the media in Hyderabad. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) international Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain on Tuesday warned AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his comment that "Young people, I am telling you, we have lost our Masjid and you are seeing what is being done there. Don't you have pain in your hearts?."

"I want to warn leaders like Owaisi not to provoke the people of Muslim community again and again, they are pushing muslim society towards such a dark alley whose end does not lead to development" he added.

Senior VHP Leader Surendra Jain further told ANI that he condemns Owaisi's statement and has asked the legal cell team to see whether his statement is going beyond the legal limits, going beyond the limits of the Constitution and violating the law. If such is found, then now we can also consider legal action against these leaders.

"As the construction of the grand temple of Shri Ram at the birthplace of Shri Ram is moving towards completion, the frustration of some Muslim leaders like Owaisi is increasing rapidly and they are becoming even more frustrated when they see that a large section of Muslim society is preparing to welcome the grand temple, In frustration, they say such words which not only inciting a section of the Muslim society against the Hindus but also instigating them against the government," he added.

As the inauguration of the Ram Temple is nearing, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi has appealed to the youth of the Muslim community to be watchful of the activities done by the BJP-led Centre and said that masjids in the country should remain inhabited.

With reference to Babri Masjid, Asaduddin Owaisi said that the place where the holy Quran was recited for the past 500 years is not in their hands anymore.

"Young people, I am telling you, we have lost our Masjid and you are seeing what is being done there. Don't you have pain in your hearts ?," Owaisi said at a programme in BhavNagar.

AIMIM chief further stated that young Muslims have to remain alert and united.

"Maintain your support and strength. Keep your mosques populated. It may happen that these Masjids are taken away from us. I hope the young man of today who will be the old man of tomorrow will keep his eyes ahead and think hard about how he can help himself, his family, his city, and his neighbourhood. Unity is a strength, unity is a blessing," Owaisi added.

