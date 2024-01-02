Woman, two daughters end lives in Gujarat; son had died by suicide a year ago

By PTI

MORBI: A woman and her two daughters died by suicide on Monday morning in Gujarat's Morbi district, a police official said.

Manjulaben Khandekha (45) and her daughters Anjana (23) and Sejal (19) hung themselves in their home in Wankaner, Sub Inspector Dharmishtha Kanani said.

Manjulaben's 21-year-old son had died by suicide after failing to clear a competitive examination around a year ago and she and her daughters kept to themselves since the tragedy, the official said.

The three deaths took place when Manjulaben's husband had left for work, Kanani said.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem and further probe into the incident is underway, Kanani added.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable.

In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

