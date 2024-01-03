Anti-drone tech along Pakistan, China borders

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of heightened threat perception over drone attacks, the government is working on a plan to fully secure India’s international borders with Pakistan, China, and Bangladesh. According to a top source in the MHA, trials are already on to test an indigenously developed anti-drone system.

The new border defence system has been designed to work in all-weather conditions and its hypermodern technology can spot unauthorised flying objects across the border and shoot them down there itself without letting them enter Indian territory.

“Trials of the anti-drone system are in progress under the technical observation of experts. The government has decided to instal the anti-drone system along the international borders amid increasing number of drone sightings and attempted-intrusions,” said a senior official in the MHA.

BSF personnel guarding the international border with Pakistan frequently intercept drones. The number of drone sightings has grown alarmingly high in the past few years. From 35 drone sightings in 2019, the number has gone up to 300 in 2023, of which 107 were shot down. Pakistan is known to use drones to smuggle drugs and drop fire arms into India through the borders in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

DRONE SIGHTINGS

