Covid sub-variant JN.1: 511 cases detected in country

The WHO has classified JN.1 as a separate "variant of interest" given its rapidly increasing spread but said it poses a "low" global public health risk.

Published: 03rd January 2024

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A total of 511 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been reported in the country so far with the maximum recorded in Karnataka, official sources said on Wednesday.

They said 199 cases have been reported from Karnataka, 148 from Kerala, 47 from Goa, 36 from Gujarat, 32 from Maharashtra, 26 from Tamil Nadu, 15 from Delhi, four from Rajasthan, two from Telangana and one each from Odisha and Haryana.

The JN.1 sub-variant of the coronavirus was previously classified as a variant of interest (VOI) as part of the BA.2.86 sub-lineages, the parent lineage that is classified as a VOI, the world body said.

The Centre has asked states and Union territories to maintain a constant vigil amid an uptick in the number of Covid cases and the detection of the JN.1 sub-variant in the country.

States have been urged to ensure effective compliance of the detailed operational guidelines for revised surveillance strategy for COVID-19 shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

They have been also asked to monitor and report district-wise cases of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) in all health facilities.

