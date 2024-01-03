Gujarat BJP plans new strategy for hat-trick in Lok Sabha elections 

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Plans a New Strategy to Win all 26 Lok Sabha seats with huge Majority in the Lok Sabha 2024 elections for a third term.

Senior BJP leaders and ex-ministers have been given responsibility for each of the 26 seats. A key meeting will be conducted on January 6, to create a strategy for winning all 26 seats. In addition, the BJP has also formed a committee to bring unhappy politicians from other parties into the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha

Polls.

Following in the footsteps of Delhi, the Gujarat BJP has established a screening committee. The committee is intended to bring together politicians and social leaders from various parties with the BJP. Bharat Boghra, the state BJP vice president, has been appointed to pull disgruntled leaders from other parties into

the fold. Deputy Chief Whip Jagdish Makwana, Minister of State for Education Praful Panseria, Vadodara District in charge Rajesh Pathak, and BJP Yuva Morcha East Region Vice President Himanshu Patel are all members of this committee.

It is critical to note that leaders from other parties or any other leaders would be admitted to the BJP only after consulting with the leaders of this committee.

To achieve a hat-trick in all twenty-six Lok Sabha seats, and to win each seat with a lead of more than five lakh votes, the BJP has organized clusters of 3-3 BJP leaders for each of the 26 seats. The leaders' responsibilities for each seat have also been assigned.

Under this, the BJP has given over command to the old guard. Responsibility has been given to former Home Minister Pradeep Singh Jadeja, former Education Minister Bhupendra Singh Chudasma, and former Gujarat BJP President R. C. Faldu.

The panel also includes Mahila Morcha National Vice President Jyoti Pandya, MLA Amit Thakar, and K.C. Patel. Narhari Amin, Rajya Sabha MP, and Babubhai Jablia, National General Secretary of Kisan Morcha, have also been given crucial responsibilities.

On January 6, this cluster team will hold a crucial meeting in Gandhinagar, in which the issue of implementation of various electoral programs will be discussed.



