India and UAE conduct maiden military drill

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The militaries of India and the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday began their maiden 
exercise Desert Storm in Mahajan, Rajasthan in a mark of rising strategic ties between the two countries. “The exercise is scheduled to be conducted in Mahajan, Rajasthan from January 2 to 15.

The UAE contingent is being represented by troops from the Zayed First Brigade,” said the Indian Army. The UAE Land Forces contingent of 45 personnel is participating in the first edition of the exercise christened ‘Desert Cyclone’.

“The Indian Army contingent comprises 45 personnel and is being represented mainly by a battalion from the Mechanised Infantry Regiment,” Indian Army added. As per the Army drills planned to be rehearsed during exercise Desert Cyclone’ include establishment of a joint surveillance centre, cordon and search operation, domination of built-up area and heliborne operations.

