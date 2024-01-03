PM inaugurates project aiming to provide high-speed internet in Lakshadweep 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a significant development for the communication infrastructure of the Lakshadweep, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fiber Connection (KLI-SOFC) on Wednesday.

The project, which cost Rs. 1,150 crore, aims to provide high-speed wireline broadband connectivity to the population of the Lakshadweep Islands.

Earlier, the only means of communication with the islands was through the satellite medium, which had limited bandwidth capacity and was unable to meet the growing bandwidth demand. Now, high-speed broadband will be delivered through Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and 5G/4G mobile networks. The bandwidth generated by this project will be accessible to all Telecom Service Providers (TSPs), empowering them to enhance and fortify their telecom services in the Lakshadweep Islands.

“Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fiber Connection (KLI - SOFC) project has been dedicated to people today and will ensure 100 times faster Internet for the people of Lakshadweep,” said the prime minister.

He added, “This will improve facilities like government services, medical treatment, education, and digital banking. The potential of developing Lakshadweep as a logistics hub will get strength from this”.

The government believes that this project will play a significant role in achieving the objectives of 'Digital India' and the 'National Broadband Mission,' facilitating the rollout of various e-governance projects in the Lakshadweep Islands. Simultaneously, sectors such as E-Governance, Tourism, Education, Health, Commerce, and Industries are expected to experience a boost.

“The need for digitally connecting the Lakshadweep Islands through a high capacity submarine cable link with the mainland has been felt for some time… The Department of Telecommunications (DOT) took immediate action and conceptualized the Kochi-Lakshadweep Submarine OFC Project (KLI project). The KLI project has been completed well within the timelines,” said the Department of Telecommunication, in a press note.

The total distance covered by the undersea cable is 1,868 kilometers. The project will provide connectivity from the mainland (Kochi) to eleven Lakshadweep Islands, namely Kavaratti, Agatti, Amini, Kadmat, Chetlet, Kalpeni, Minicoy, Androth, Kiltan, Bangaram, and Bitra.

The project is funded by the Universal Services Obligation Fund (USOF), under the Department of Telecommunication, with the state-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) serving as the Project Executing Agency.

