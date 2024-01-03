Mumbai Diary: In Maharastra, Deputy CMs have the final word

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

In Maharastra, Deputy CMs have the final word

In a surprising turn of events, Manoj Saunik, a 1987 IAS officer, recently resigned as the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra, making way for his successor, Nitin Kareer, from the 1988 IAS officer batch. Saunik had high hopes for a three-month extension, and his application with the approval of CM Eknath Shinde was sent to Delhi. While everything seemed set for Saunik, two deputies ultimately prevented his extension. This incident serves as a lesson for Maharashtra bureaucrats: the consent of CM Shinde alone may not suffice for promotions and key postings; the deputies’ support is equally crucial.

Hon degree distributed like confetti

Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, has been honoured with a Doctorate of Philosophy (PhD) degree by Japan’s Koyasan University for his significant contributions to water conservation and infrastructure development in the state. Just a few months ago, CM Eknath Shinde received a PhD from DY Patil Institute for contributions to social, health, and disaster management sectors. This is the first time that both state CM (Shinde) and DCM (Fadnavis) hold honorary PhDs, while their counterpart DCM Ajit Pawar in Nagpur has questioned the significance of such degrees.

Narvekar strategies as SC deadline nears

The Supreme Court has set a deadline of January 10 for Maharashtra State Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar to make decisions regarding the disqualification of Shiv Sena MLAs, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. There is speculation in the corridors of power in Maharashtra about Narvekar’s decision. Given that Narvekar is also a BJP MLA, it is unlikely that he will disqualify Shinde, as the BJP had assured that Shiv Sena MLAs would not be disqualified. Another possibility is that Narvekar may ask the court to handle disqualification case, or he may resign as the Speaker to contest polls from South Mumbai.

Sudhir Suryawanshi

Our correspondent in Maharashtra

suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

