My first call in 2024 was to Dr Jaishankar, spoke about peace formula: Ukrainian Foreign Minister

NEW DELHI: Less than a week after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar returned from Moscow, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had a telephonic conversation with him on Wednesday.

"My first call in 2024 has been with Dr Jaishankar on Ukraine-India relations. I informed Dr Jaishankar of Russia’s recent escalation of terror and mass air attacks which caused civilian suffering and destruction," Kuleba said.

The Ukrainian FM added that they spoke about cooperation on the peace formula.

"I informed Dr Jaishankar about Ukraine’s vision for the Global Peace Summit of Leaders. We agreed to hold the first meeting of the India-Ukraine Inter-Governmental Commisssion in the near future. Our bilateral ties will help us move forward," Kuleba added.

Dr Jaishankar said that he had a useful conversation with Kuleba.

"We discussed advancing our bilateral cooperation in the year ahead and exchanged views on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine," he said.



It's been 22 months since the conflict between Russian and Ukraine began, leaving thousands dead besides collateral damage on both sides.

India has been seen as a country which has been trying to mediate peace and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that 'this is not an era for war' has resonated well with those who want the conflict to end.

India has often suggested resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

"We know the position of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and have talked about this more than once. I am referring to his position, his attitude to complicated processes, including hot spots, the situation in Ukraine. I know he is striving to resolve this conflict through peaceful means," President Putin had said last week after meeting Jaishankar.

Meanwhile, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has escalated in the past few weeks. Will India be able to initiate a peace process? Time will tell.

