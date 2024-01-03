SC seeks Income Tax department reply over NewsClick's plea for stay on tax demand

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

NEW DELHI: Online news portal NewsClick had moved the Supreme Court challenging the tax notices issued against it and thereby sought a direction for stay on the tax demand by the Income Tax (IT) department.

A two-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice BV Nagarathna and also comprising Justice Augustine George Masih issued notice and sought a detailed response from the IT Department in two weeks, after hearing the plea filed by NewsClick portal.

The Top Court asked the Commissioner of the Central Income Tax Circle to file the response within two weeks to the plea filed by NewsClick and posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

NewsClick has approached the Apex Court challenging the income tax assessment of November 3, 2023 and February 20, 2023.

NewsClick had knocked on the doors of the Apex Court, after the Delhi High Court had on November, last year, dismissed its plea in the case after noting that the NewsClick has a lot to answer when it comes to its financial dealings.

The Delhi HC's division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Mini Pushkarna, while dismissing NewsClick's plea, pointed out and remarked that there was no prima facie case in favour of the news portal.

"Keeping in view certain findings, this Court is of the view that the petitioner has not been able to make out a prima facie case in its favour. To put it mildly, the petitioner has a 'lot to answer' in the appeal… Accordingly, the writ petition is dismissed," the Delhi HC had said in its order on November last year.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Devadatt Kamat, appearing for NewsClick, pleaded to the Supreme Court that it has been left helpless when it came to paying salaries to its employees as a result of the tax demands and pre-deposits.

