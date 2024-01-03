Amit Shah chairs meet to end local terror network in J&K

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reviewed the area domination plan of security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir, aiming to ensure the complete elimination of the threat of terrorism.

Shah chaired the high-level meeting with L-G of J&K Manoj Sinha, NSA Ajit Doval, and other senior officials, examining every aspect of security to be enhanced and implemented across J&K to eliminate even local terror networks.

During the review of the functioning of the security grid and the overall security scenario, Shah instructed officials to strengthen counter-terrorism operations and to eliminate the ecosystem on the ground through time-bound action.

According to an official statement, Shah advised the security agencies to deploy appropriately in vulnerable areas, working with the Modi government’s zero-tolerance approach against terrorism. “We have to eliminate the terror system through comprehensive and intensified security approaches,” said Shah. Emphasising the necessity of adhering to due procedures in counter-terror operations, he highlighted the importance of further strengthening local intelligence networks across J&K. He appreciated the efforts of the security agencies and the administration of the UT, noting the significant decline in terror-related incidents, infiltration, and improvements in the law and order situation.

The meeting was held in the wake of an ambush in Poonch district two weeks ago, where five soldiers were killed by terrorists. Additionally, the government reviewed the security arrangements after three civilians were found dead. Shah was also briefed about the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Sources mentioned that Manoj Sinha shared details of the security arrangements in place to check terror activities. NSA Ajit Doval is also understood to have suggested various methods for eliminating the terror ecosystem.

As the next Lok Sabha elections approach, the Modi government seeks to ensure an atmosphere conducive for fair and peaceful polling. “The government is focusing on eliminating local terror-supporting networks and winning the people’s trust, which was also reportedly discussed,” said a senior official.

