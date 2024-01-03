Supreme Court stays Himachal HC's order for transfer of DGP Sanjay Kundu

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the direction of the Himachal Pradesh High Court asking the state government to shift senior IPS officer Sanjay Kundu from the post of Director General of Police (DGP).

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud granted liberty to Kundu to move the high court to seek recall of its December 26 order.

The bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said till the recall application is disposed of by the high court, the direction for transfer of Kundu from the post of DGP of the state shall remain stayed.

The apex court requested the high court to dispose of the recall application within two weeks.

On Tuesday, the top court had agreed to hear a petition filed by Kundu challenging his removal as the Himachal Pradesh DGP following a high court order over allegations that he tried to pressure a businessman who claimed he received threat to his life from his partners.

Kundu's lawyer had told the apex court that the matter was "extraordinary" as the high court did not hear the officer before directing the state government to shift him.

Following the high court direction, an order transferring Kundu was issued by the Himachal Pradesh governor on Tuesday.

He was transferred to the state's Ayush department as principal secretary.

The high court had directed the state government to shift the state police chief and the Kangra superintendent of police so they don't influence a probe into a businessman's complaint about a threat to his life.

