Uttarakhand awaits report, puts interim ban on outsiders buying farm land 

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has imposed an interim ban on the purchase of land by people of others states for agricultural and horticulture purposes. A decision to this effect was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami late on Sunday evening.

While giving this information, an official spokesman said, “On the instructions of the Chief Minister, it has been decided in the interest of the state and public interest that till the submission of the report of the Land Law Committee or till further orders, the District Magistrate will not allow people from outside the state to purchase land for agriculture and horticulture purposes in Uttarakhand”.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had mandated that land purchases in the state be approved only after thorough background checks on the buyers. During the meeting, he instructed officials to ensure that the newly formed expert committee on land law holds extensive public hearings and seeks input from people and experts across different domains.

According to government sources, as per the amendment made in 2004 in Section 154 of the Uttar Pradesh Zamindari and Land Reforms Act 1950, individuals who do not hold immovable property in Uttarakhand before September 12, 2003, are allowed to purchase land for agricultural and horticultural purposes with the permission of the district magistrate.

It is noteworthy that the state government has formed a drafting committee to prepare a new land law for Uttarakhand. Since the formation of the state, there has been a consistent demand from various forums to make a stringent land law similar to that of Himachal Pradesh.

The state government’s decision comes at a time when people across the state havebeen protesting over the issue of stringent land laws and domicile norms, demanding that 1950 be considered as the cut-off date in this regard.

Notably, Uttarakhand was established as a separate state from Uttar Pradesh in 2000. An amendment to Section 154 of the Uttar Pradesh Zamindari Abolition and Land Reforms Act, 1950 in 2004 allows individuals without immovable property in the state before September 12, 2003, to acquire land with the approval of the district magistrate.

During the Congress rule, ex-CM ND Tiwari implemented the first-ever restrictions on land acquisitions by non-Uttarakhand residents in 2003.

State forms draft panel

The state has formed a drafting committee to prepare a new land law for Uttarakhand. Since the formation of the state, there has been a consistent demand from various forums to make a stringent land law similar to that of Himachal Pradesh. It comes when people have been protesting over the issue of stringent laws.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has imposed an interim ban on the purchase of land by people of others states for agricultural and horticulture purposes. A decision to this effect was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami late on Sunday evening. While giving this information, an official spokesman said, “On the instructions of the Chief Minister, it has been decided in the interest of the state and public interest that till the submission of the report of the Land Law Committee or till further orders, the District Magistrate will not allow people from outside the state to purchase land for agriculture and horticulture purposes in Uttarakhand”. Earlier, the Chief Minister had mandated that land purchases in the state be approved only after thorough background checks on the buyers. During the meeting, he instructed officials to ensure that the newly formed expert committee on land law holds extensive public hearings and seeks input from people and experts across different domains.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to government sources, as per the amendment made in 2004 in Section 154 of the Uttar Pradesh Zamindari and Land Reforms Act 1950, individuals who do not hold immovable property in Uttarakhand before September 12, 2003, are allowed to purchase land for agricultural and horticultural purposes with the permission of the district magistrate. It is noteworthy that the state government has formed a drafting committee to prepare a new land law for Uttarakhand. Since the formation of the state, there has been a consistent demand from various forums to make a stringent land law similar to that of Himachal Pradesh. The state government’s decision comes at a time when people across the state havebeen protesting over the issue of stringent land laws and domicile norms, demanding that 1950 be considered as the cut-off date in this regard. Notably, Uttarakhand was established as a separate state from Uttar Pradesh in 2000. An amendment to Section 154 of the Uttar Pradesh Zamindari Abolition and Land Reforms Act, 1950 in 2004 allows individuals without immovable property in the state before September 12, 2003, to acquire land with the approval of the district magistrate. During the Congress rule, ex-CM ND Tiwari implemented the first-ever restrictions on land acquisitions by non-Uttarakhand residents in 2003. State forms draft panel The state has formed a drafting committee to prepare a new land law for Uttarakhand. Since the formation of the state, there has been a consistent demand from various forums to make a stringent land law similar to that of Himachal Pradesh. It comes when people have been protesting over the issue of stringent laws. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp