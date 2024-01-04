AAP leader Sanjay Singh moves HC against denial of bail in ED case

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party Parliamentarian Sanjay Singh has moved the Delhi high court against a trial court’s decision to dismiss his bail plea last month, in a money laundering case allegedly connected to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Singh, the second high-profile leader after former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested on October 4, 2023, from his residence following a day-long raid and hours of questioning as part of the money laundering probe.

His bail application was rejected by special judge MK Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital on December 22.

"The Court is of prima facie view that the case against him is genuine. Evidence shows his involvement in the alleged offence of money laundering. There are reasonable grounds for believing that he is guilty of the alleged offence of money laundering," the special judge had said.

The trial court further said, the evidence and material show involvement of the applicant in the commission of the alleged offence of money laundering because he is shown to have been, directly or indirectly, involved in the process or activities connected with proceeds of crime generated through the scheduled offences case of CBI.

Earlier in October, the High Court had dismissed Singh's bail application, saying the plea was "premature" and the ED investigation is ongoing into the matter.

As per the Federal agency, Singh has been a part of the conspiracy of collecting kickbacks from liquor groups.

It further said that Sanjay Singh has had a close relationship with liquor businessman Dinesh Arora--a star witness who was made accused earlier by CBI and ED and later turned approver in the case--since 2017 as revealed by the latter as well as from his call records.

Singh's associates--Vivek Tyagi, Ajit Tyagi and Sarvesh Mishra also have a close relationship with Dinesh Arora, the document says.

Sanjay Singh has received proceeds of crime to the tune of 2 crores in the Delhi Liquor Scam on two occasions, the remand note stated.

