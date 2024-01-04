Ahmedabad Diary: CM critiques municipal authorities’ work

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

CM critiques municipal authorities’ work

On Tuesday, in Gandhinagar, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel criticised the working methods of municipal authorities during a cheque distribution event for Rs 2,084 crore, aimed at the development of various towns in the state. Patel highlighted issues such as the inefficient approach to infrastructure development, like building roads only to later destroy them for sewerage projects. Emphasing the need for proper planning, he stressed that funds would be provided for well-planned projects. He also pointed out the unfair practice of prioritising development projects in wards led by influential leaders.

PM’s secretary takes interest in GIFT City

Gift City in Gandhinagar, initially a project envisioned by Prime Minister Modi when he was Chief Minister, is gaining attention following the easing of its liquor ban. Sources indicate that PK Mishra, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, has been assigned oversight of GIFT City to transform it into a global economic hub. Mishra is expected to conduct regular review meetings in Gandhinagar, with his recent visit coinciding with the launch of the Wine and Dine facility in Gift City, leading to speculation about his increased involvement in the project.

South gains prominence in state politics

Traditionally, the Saurashtra zone has held significant influence in Gujarat’s political sphere, especially in selecting BJP state presidents. However, now with C.R. Patil from South Gujarat’s Navsari becoming the state president, there has been a noticeable shift in influence towards South Gujarat. This shift has been evident in the state government’s decisions and organizational choices over the past few days. Recent reports indicate that three IAS officers had been transferred, mostly with Surat City in the south of Gujarat being a key focus for these appointments. It clearly suggested that there was a growing political clout in the region.

