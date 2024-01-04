Gujarat: BJP firms up plan to win all 26 Lok Sabha seats 

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Gujarat BJP on Wednesday worked out strategies to ensure victory in all 26 seats with a huge majority for a third straight term. Senior party leaders and former ministers have been given responsibility for each of the seat.

On January 6, a key meeting will be held to further deliberate on it. Besides, a committee has been formed to bring in unhappy politicians from other parties into the party fold. Bharat Boghra, the state party vice-president, has been appointed to pull disgruntled leaders from other parties into the fold in agreement with other members of the panel.

Deputy chief whip Jagdish Makwana, Minister of State for Education Praful Panseria, Vadodara District in charge Rajesh Pathak, and BJP Yuva Morcha East Region Vice President Himanshu Patel are all members of this committee. To achieve a hat-trick of victories in all 26 seats, and to win each seat with a lead of over 5 lakh votes, clusters of 3-3 party leaders have been formed for each of the 26 seats.

Old commands like ex-home minister Pradeep Singh Jadeja, former education minister Bhupendra Singh Chudasma, and former state party president R. C. Faldu have been roped in for the purpose. The panel also includes Mahila Morcha National Vice President Jyoti Pandya, MLA Amit Thakar, and K.C. Patel. Narhari Amin, Rajya Sabha MP, and Babubhai Jablia, National General Secretary of Kisan Morcha, have also been given crucial responsibilities. On January 6, this cluster team will hold a meeting in Gandhinagar discuss the issue of implementation of various electoral programmes.

