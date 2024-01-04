Home Nation

Chhattisgarh for CBI investigation into job ‘scam’

The state cabinet cited the youths’ interest and decided to hand over the complaints to the Central agency. The BJP had vowed to order such a probe in its manifesto.

Published: 04th January 2024

Vishnu Deo Sai

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai | PTI

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: In a significant decision, the Vishnu Deo Sai cabinet on Wednesday decided to recommend a CBI) probe into the alleged corruption and irregularities in the recruitment of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) exam-2021. The state cabinet cited the youths’ interest and decided to hand over the complaints to the Central agency. The BJP had vowed to order such a probe in its manifesto.

The complaints alleged that many selected candidates were close relatives of bureaucrats, politicians and businessmen who secured superior ranks and got better posts. The CGPSC-2021 exams recruitment list contained candidates selected for 170 posts in 12 departments, including the state administrative and police services.

The BJP while in opposition made the alleged corruption a major issue with former CM Raman Singh writing to PM Modi seeking a CBI probe. Former BJP MLA Nanki Kanwar moved the HC in September last year following which the division bench expressed “surprise” over the relatives and children of senior officials having secured high ranks. 

