Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Mama ka Ghar: ‘Raj Tilak’ became ‘Vanvas’ 

BHOPAL: Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the ruling BJP’s longest-serving chief minister in the country. The former Madhya Pradesh CM continues to make news with his emotional appeal to the people of the state.

A week after he vacated the CM’s residence in the high-security Shyamala Hills area to shift to his new bungalow in the posh 74 Bungalows area in Bhopal, the former CM named on Wednesday, his new residential address as Mama ka Ghar (maternal uncle’s house) to keep connecting emotionally with the state’s people, particularly girls and women.

A short while later, Chouhan took to the social media platform X to post: “The address has changed, but Mama ka Ghar will remain Mama ka Ghar. My bond with sisters, nieces, nephews and brothers is of love, trust and affinity, my doors will always remain open for them. Whenever you remember me, come here without hesitation, because this is your maternal uncle and brother’s house.”

A few hours before naming his new address in Bhopal as Mama ka Ghar, the former CM was in Shahganj area of his home district Sehore, which neighbours the MP capital. Addressing the gathering there, Chouhan said, “Kahin na kahin koi bada uddeshya hoga, kayee baar Raj Tilak hote hote Vanvas ho jaata hai (There must be some bigger objective, many times, exile takes place instead of coronation. But whatever happens is actually meant for some bigger objective.”

“Our new government will work to fulfill whatever promises have been made. Those promises include a job for every family, houses for the beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna scheme and also a slew of promises for farmers.” Striking an emotional chord with the women, Chouhan said, “Whether I’m the CM or not is immaterial, I’ll not go anywhere, I’ll live here and die here. My life is for you, I’m here to eliminate pain from your lives.”

Yadav chairs govt’s first full-fledged cabinet meet

Biographies of brave women, including the erstwhile warrior queen of the Gondwana kingdom, Rani Durgavati will be included in the .university curriculum of Madhya Pradesh, the new chief minister of the state Dr Mohan Yadav announced on Wednesday. At the cabinet meet chaired by the CM in Jabalpur, it was decided to conduct annual awards for social activist women in the memory ofthe warrior queen.

