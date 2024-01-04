Crude oil prices falling but no control on looting by Modi government: Mallikarjun Kharge 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday targeted the Modi government for not reducing the prices of petrol and diesel even when crude oil prices were falling globally.

In a post on X, Kharge also put out a chart, which said crude oil has reduced by 31 per cent in 19 months but the minister says there will be no reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel.

"Crude oil prices are falling, but there is no control on the looting of the Modi government. Modi ji's ministers themselves are saying that 'there has been no talk with oil companies about reducing prices'. Oil companies are earning Rs 8 to Rs 10 profit from the public on every litre of petrol and Rs 3 to Rs 4 profit on diesel," he said in his post.

कच्चे तेल के दाम लुढ़क रहें हैं, पर मोदी सरकार की लूटखोरी पर कोई लगाम नहीं है।



मोदी जी के मंत्री जी खुद कह रहें हैं कि "तेल कंपनियों से दाम घटाने के बारे में कोई बात नहीं हुई है।"



तेल कंपनियां हर एक लीटर पेट्रोल पर जनता से ₹8 से ₹10 और डीज़ल पर ₹3 से ₹4 मुनाफ़ा कमा रहीं… pic.twitter.com/dIJOQP0sVB — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 4, 2024

"The country is looking for an account of lowest 'public savings' in 50 years, ...in BJP's false speeches of 'Acche Din' and their hollow advertisements," Kharge added.

