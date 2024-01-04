Elgar case: NIA response sought on DU professor plea

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice and sought a detailed response from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) within three weeks, after hearing a bail plea filed by former DU professor Hany Babu in 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence case.

The NIA has accused Babu of being a co-conspirator in propagating Maoist activities and ideology on the instructions of leaders of the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation and being involved in the criminal conspiracy to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Aniruddha Bose and also comprising Justice Sanjay Karol sought a detailed response from the NIA in three weeks. A special NIA court earlier rejected his bail application, after which he moved the Bombay High Court, however, it also rejected the plea on the ground that the offences against him were serious.

