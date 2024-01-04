Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai
As soon as information was received, the fire tender reached the spot and efforts were underway to douse the fire.
Published: 04th January 2024 09:17 AM | Last Updated: 04th January 2024 03:35 PM
MUMBAI: A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai on Thursday, officials said.
As soon as information was received, the fire tender reached the spot and efforts were underway to douse the fire. Thick black smoke engulfed the locality, according to the sources.
#WATCH | Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in a chemical factory in Navi Mumbai. Fire tenders reached the spot. pic.twitter.com/bQKcs7mQpA— ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2024
No casualties or injuries have been reported. Further investigations are underway.