Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai

As soon as information was received, the fire tender reached the spot and efforts were underway to douse the fire.

Published: 04th January 2024 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2024 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

A firefighter at the site after a fire broke out at the Mehk Chemical Plant at Pawane MIDC, Navi Mumbai on Jan 4, 2024. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai on Thursday, officials said.

As soon as information was received, the fire tender reached the spot and efforts were underway to douse the fire. Thick black smoke engulfed the locality, according to the sources. 

No casualties or injuries have been reported. Further investigations are underway. 

