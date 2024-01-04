Home Nation

Kharge asks party workers to ensure Congress victory in Lok Sabha polls

Addressing a meeting of party leaders from across the country, Kharge told them to sink their differences, not raise internal issues in the media and work as a team to ensure the party's victory.

Published: 04th January 2024 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2024 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Rahul Gandhi during a meeting. (Photo | PTI)

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Rahul Gandhi during a meeting. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday accused the BJP of raising emotive issues to hide its failures of 10 years and asked workers to get united to ensure the party's victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a meeting of party leaders from across the country, Kharge told them to sink their differences, not raise internal issues in the media and work as a team to ensure the party's victory.

"The BJP is pushing emotive issues to cover up the failures of its government in the last 10 years. They deliberately involve Congress in every issue," Kharge said at the meeting.

"We have to unite and give a befitting reply to the lies, deceit and wrongdoings of the BJP on grassroots issues in front of the people," he added.

The Congress president also lauded Rahul Gandhi for undertaking the the Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra and expressed confidence that his Bharat Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Maharashtra will bring issues of social justice to centre of the national discussion.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kharge BJP Lok Sabha elections Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp