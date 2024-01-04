SC set aside Delhi HC order, cancels bail of man accused of links to Khalistani organisations

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Supreme Court in its order recently set aside the ruling of the Delhi High Court granting bail to a man with alleged links to extremist Khalistani organisations, after noting that the offences against him were serious in nature.

The Delhi High Court had on February 11, 2021 granted bail to the accused, Raj Kumar alias Lovepreet, who was allegedly having links with extremist Khalistani organisations and was arrested on June 18, 2020.

The HC had granted default bail to Raj Kumar, after noting that there was a delay on the part of the probe agency, in filing a chargesheet against him in the case.

Following this, the State of NCT of Delhi moved to the Supreme Court by filing an appeal and assailing the correctness of the February 2021 order of the Delhi HC.

The SC's two-judge bench, headed by Justice Vikram Nath and Rajesh Bindal, while cancelling the bail of Raj Kumar, observed that the Delhi HC should not have taken the matter "so lightly", keeping in view the fact that the accused was arrested for serious offences under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), and also the Arms Act.

The Apex court, allowed the appeal filed by the State of NCT of Delhi and directed that the accused bail be cancelled and he be immediately taken into custody.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Supreme Court in its order recently set aside the ruling of the Delhi High Court granting bail to a man with alleged links to extremist Khalistani organisations, after noting that the offences against him were serious in nature. The Delhi High Court had on February 11, 2021 granted bail to the accused, Raj Kumar alias Lovepreet, who was allegedly having links with extremist Khalistani organisations and was arrested on June 18, 2020. The HC had granted default bail to Raj Kumar, after noting that there was a delay on the part of the probe agency, in filing a chargesheet against him in the case.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Following this, the State of NCT of Delhi moved to the Supreme Court by filing an appeal and assailing the correctness of the February 2021 order of the Delhi HC. The SC's two-judge bench, headed by Justice Vikram Nath and Rajesh Bindal, while cancelling the bail of Raj Kumar, observed that the Delhi HC should not have taken the matter "so lightly", keeping in view the fact that the accused was arrested for serious offences under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), and also the Arms Act. The Apex court, allowed the appeal filed by the State of NCT of Delhi and directed that the accused bail be cancelled and he be immediately taken into custody. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp