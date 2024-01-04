Short circuit causes blaze at AIIMS, no casualty, property damage reported

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi on Thursday morning, officials said. No casualty was reported in the fire that broke out on the second floor of the hospital, an official added.

A call was received at 5.59 am and seven fire tenders were rushed to the scene. The fire was brought under control by 6.20 am, according to Delhi Fire Services (DFS). “No one was injured in the incident,” a DFS official said.

A statement released by AIIMS said that the cause of the fire was a short circuit in a refrigerator. At around 5:25 am, information was received of a fire in room number 2090 of the Reproductive Biology Department on the second floor, the institute said.

“Security and fire control room were informed and the fire fighting team was alerted after confirmation of a short circuit in a fridge,” it said, adding the Delhi Fire Services were also intimated. “The fire was controlled immediately by AIIMS fire services while the Delhi Fire Services staff also arrived. No casualty was reported and there is no damage to property,” it said.

