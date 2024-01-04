Home Nation

Two Hindu men posing as Muslims arrested for issuing bomb threat to Ayodhya Ram temple

The investigation initially revealed that email IDs 'alamansarikhan608@gmail.com' and 'zubairkhanisi199@gmail.com' were used to send the threat posts, it said.

Published: 04th January 2024

Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Two people were arrested on Wednesday for a social media post that threatened to bomb Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and blow up Ayodhya's Ram temple in a blast, officials said.

A team of Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force arrested Tahar Singh and Omprakash Mishra from the Vibhuti Khand area of Gomti Nagar in Lucknow, according to a statement.

The two had threatened Adityanath, STF chief Amitabh Yash and Ayodhya's Ram temple in a post on 'X' in November using the handle '@iDevendraOffice', the statement said.

After technical analysis of the email IDs, it was found that Tahar Singh created the email accounts and Omprakash Mishra sent the threat messages, it added.

Singh and Mishra are both residents of Gonda and work in a paramedical institute, the statement said. The STF is probing the matter further, it added.

Bomb threat Ram Temple Ayodhya Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath

