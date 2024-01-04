Home Nation

YSR Telangana party leader Sharmila joins Congress

Sharmila said it was her father's dream to see Rahul Gandhi as prime minister and she would be happy to contribute to it.

Published: 04th January 2024 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2024 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

YSRTP chief & Andhra Pradesh CM's sister YS Sharmila joins Congress, in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Thursday | Shekhar Yadav, EPS

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Y S Sharmila, the daughter of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and founder of YSR Telangana Party, joined the Congress here on Thursday.

She also announced the merger of her YSR Telangana Congress with the Congress and said she would fulfil any responsibility given to her.

Sharmila joined the Congress in the presence of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former party president Rahul Gandhi.

Lauding the Congress, she said it is the largest secular party in the country as it unwaveringly serves all communities and unites all sections of people.

After chairing her party meeting on Tuesday in Hyderabad, Sharmila had said she and other leaders would meet the top leadership of the Congress, including Kharge, and make a "crucial" announcement in Delhi.

Sharmila is the younger sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

She said it was her father's dream to see Rahul Gandhi as prime minister and she would be happy to contribute to it. Sharmila said she was happy that she was part of the Congress victory in Telangana.

She had announced her support to the Congress during the recent assembly polls in Telangana to end the alleged corrupt and anti-people rule of the BRS led by K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Y S Sharmila YSR Telangana Party congress Telangana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp