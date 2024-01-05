Ahead of polls, BJP sends top leaders to head party fronts

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the 2024 LS elections, the BJP has appointed some senior leaders in charge of the party’s various ‘morchas’ (fronts) to give a push to the party’s outreach across the country. The appointments were notified late on Wednesday evening after consultations between party chief JP Nadda and other top senior functionaries with an eye to the LS polls.

Prominent among those appointed as in-charges of party’s Morcha’( fronts) are the appointments of Sunil Bansal as in-charge of the BJP Yuva Morcha, Bandi Sanjay as in-charge of Kisan Morcha and Vinod Tawde, in-charge of the OBC Morcha.

A detailed discussion reportedly took place last month at two meetings of the party’s national office-bearers with PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda. “Those meetings set the tone for the next elections. The chiefs of all the seven fronts came out with feedback and observations of their outreaches. The imperative to appoint

in-charges was felt and approved to take the party closets to its LS target of seats”, remarked a BJP source. Sources on Thursday said the appointments of seasoned and experienced leaders as in charge of several fronts were decided based on their organizational skills. “Those who have been appointed in charge hold considerable influence in various communities, being represented by their fronts. Their appointments are aimed at giving a further push to the party’s outreach across the country for LS polls”, remarked a senior BJP functionary.

After Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde and Bandi Sanjay, Tarun Chugh has been appointed in charge of the SC Morcha, Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal in charge of the ST Morcha and Dushyant Gautam as in charge of the Minority Morcha.

Sources said appointed in-charges have also been assigned the task of taking the party’s poll slogans like ‘Teesri Baar Modi Sarkar, Aab ki baar 400 paar’ and ‘ Modi Ki guarantee’ to the people living in remote areas. Sunil Bansal, appointed in charge of the BJP Yuva Morcha, is national secretary of the party and in charge of West Bengal, Odisha and Telangana. Vinod Tawde is also the national general secretary, who calls himself a ‘believer of developmental politics’.

Getting ready for polls months ahead

A detailed discussion reportedly took place last month at two meetings of the party’s national office-bearers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda. “Those meetings set the tone for the next elections. The party is geared up to face any challenge,” said a party source.

