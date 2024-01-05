Amid BJP aggressiveness, rift emerges in Trinamool over ‘old vs new’ factions

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: The recent debate on the nouveau and vieux within the Trinamool Congress with statements flying thick and fast is deferring the ruling party’s plan to dive headlong into preparations ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

When the BJP is planning massive propaganda over the Ram Mandir inauguration by PM Narendra Modi, TMC’s top-tier leadership is being seen busy talking about old versus new guards referring to aunt versus nephew. Though the conflict between old versus new is not first time in West Bengal’s political fore, TMC’s case is different as it seems to have divided the party along two factions—one known as party supremo Mamata Banerjee’s loyal lieutenants and the other followers of her nephew and party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

“The debate ahead of the LS polls will benefit neither the old nor the new. We can win the elections based on organisational strength down to the booth level, which the BJP is lacking. Our booth-level preparations are getting affected which may turn into party’s debacle in the upcoming general elections,” said a senior TMC leader. On Monday, TMC’s foundation day witnessed a never-before war of words between leaders from the two camps.

The meeting between Mamata and Abhishek, on the same day, followed a dramatic exchange of fire between the party’s state president Subrata Bakshi, who is deemed as the face of the so-called old guards, and TMC’s state general secretary Kunal Ghosh, who is believed to be Abhishek’s mouthpiece.

In the backdrop of Abhishek’s silence since Durga Puja on matters pertaining to politics, Bakshi said, “If Abhishek Banerjee decides to participate in the LS polls, I am confident that he will not leave the field and continue his battle for the party with Mamata Banerjee in the forefront.”

