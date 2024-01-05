Ayodhya dispute litigant Iqbal Ansari invited for Ram temple consecration, confirms participation

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: One of the main Muslim litigants of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, Iqbal Ansari, has been invited to be a part of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in the sanctum sanctorum of the upcoming temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) office-bearers, led by Ganga Singh, visited Ansari at his residence in Kotia Panjitola near the Ram Path in Ayodhya and handed over the invitation card on behalf of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust after the Juma Namaz on Friday.

Ansari was also invited to the 'bhoomipujan' ceremony of Ram Mandir performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5, 2020. He had even attended the gala event.

In fact, Iqbal Ansari’s father Hashim Ansari was the first and the oldest litigant of the vexed title suit. After his death at the age of 95 in 2016, Iqbal started pursuing the case in court.

While talking to media persons after receiving the invite, Ansari said that he was happy to get the invite for Pran Pratishthha on Friday which was considered to be auspicious for Muslims. "I am happy that the idol of Shri Ram is going to be installed. We Muslims accept Shri Ram as our ‘Imam-e-Hind.’ So we are happy in the happiness of our Hindu brothers," he added.

Claiming that Ayodhya was the land of Ganga-Jamuni Tahzeeb where Hindus and Muslims had been living together for ages, Ansari expressed the hope that the bonhomie between the two communities would be there forever. He confirmed that he would attend the consecration ceremony.

“The Supreme Court gave a verdict on November 9, 2019 and the Muslims across the country respected it. There was no protest or demonstration anywhere. People of Ayodhya are happy, I am happy too," said Ansari.

Significantly, Ansari was among those who had lined up to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the temple town on December 30.

During the roadshow in Ayodhya, Ansari was captured showering flowers on the PM’s convoy.

