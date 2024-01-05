Calcutta HC order on adolescent girls wrong: SC

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday criticised parts of the Calcutta High Court’s controversial order advising adolescent girls to “control sexual urges”, and said that such judgements were “absolutely wrong” and “send out wrong signal”.

Appearing for West Bengal government, senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi told the court that the state has also filed an appeal against the high court order. “The appeal was listed today before another bench of this court. That bench unfortunately could not sit,” he said.

On October 18, a division bench of the Calcutta HC headed by Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash had advised young girls and boys to rein in sexual urges. It had made the observations while acquitting a man who was earlier convicted by a lower court for raping a minor girl with whom he had a “romantic affair”. Today, during the course of the hearing, a two-judge bench of the top court headed by Justice Abhay S Oka and comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, expressed its concern on the manner in which judges were invoking their inherent powers under Section 482 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in making such observations.

“It is not only about observations. See the kind of findings,” it observed, adding, “Writing such judgements is absolutely wrong... What kind of principles the judges have invoked,” the court remarked. Section 482 of the CrPC stated that criminal proceedings can be quashed in exercise of powers under this section, when it is found that the attempt was to give a “cloak of criminal offence” to a dispute which is essentially of civil nature.

Advocate Ahmadi said the state too was of the opinion that the high court’s observations were “wrong.”

While fixing the matter for further hearing on January 12, the apex court stated that it would hear both the state’s appeal and suo motu case together on the day. Terming the observations of the judges “highly objectionable and completely unwarranted,” the court observed that the sweeping remarks by the HC was prima facie uncalled for.

The court took suo motu cognisance of the HC’s order passed in last December and decided to hear it. The top court, which had initiated a suo motu writ petition in the matter, had observed that judges are not expected to “preach” while writing judgements.

Senior Advocate Madhavi Divan, appointed as amicus curiae (Friend of the court) in the case, expressed serious concern over the judgment passed by the High Court, and told the apex court that the HC’s observation was wrong as the question of sexual activity between adolescents did not arise at all. In fact, the man was not an adolescent at the time in this particular case.

Also in top court

Bail to 13 accused in poll-related violence case

The Supreme Court has granted bail to 13 persons accused in connection with the killing of a political leader during the 2021 West Bengal election-related violence. The order of the apex court was uploaded today in the Supreme Court website. A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice JK Maheshwari and also comprising Justice Sidhanshu Dhulia delivered the judgment, keeping in view the fact that the accused are fully cooperating with the Central Bureau of Investigation, making imprisonment unnecessary.

SC refuses to hear plea by Nikhil Gupta

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a petition by a family member of Indian national

Nikhil Gupta, under detention in a Czech prison over allegations of involvement in a foiled plot to kill

pro-Khalistan Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the US, for consular access.

Judge recuses from blast case hearing

Supreme Court, hearing the appeal filed by the Rajasthan govt and the victims, recused from hearing the case against the acquittal of various accused persons in the 2008 Jaipur bomb blasts case. It is to be noted that Rajasthan High Court is the parent High Court of Justice Mehta, and he was elevated to the SC in November last year.

