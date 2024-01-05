‘Dashrath Deepak’ to add glory to Pran-Pratishthha of Ram Lalla

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With the preparations for the consecration ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla in the ‘sanctum-sanctorum’ of the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22 continuing on a war footing, the installation of a huge diya (earthen lamp) which will be lit on the consecration day is the latest addition to the historic event.

According to the sources, the massive ‘diya’ is taking shape to be placed at Ramghat in Tulsibadi area along river Saryu. It is said to be the same spot where Lord Ram, after taking a routine bath in Saryu, used to meditate and pray with his family.

Named ‘Dashrath Deep’, the earthen lamp would have a diameter of around 28 metres and would require at least 21 quintals of oil to get illuminated.

As per Mahant Paramahansa Das of Tapasvini Chhavni, the team of Guinness Book of World Records was contacted to register the ‘diya’ as the largest one in the world after its completion.

The Mahant claimed that ‘Dashrath Deep’ was being prepared by the soil taken from various pilgrimage sites across Chardham and the water taken from various rivers and oceans across the nation.

“The shape of the ‘Deepak’ is being designed after thorough research of religious scriptures and Puranas.

A team of 108 members is engaged in shaping up the Deepak which will cost around Rs 7.5 crore. The wick to be lighted in the Deepak would be prepared by using 1.25 quintals of cottonwool,” added the Mahant.

Before this, there was a record of an earthen lamp with a nine-metre diameter.

While the potters would be engaged to give shape to such a huge Deepak, the organisers are arranging a machine from Kolkata to make it. “The machine would take at least 4-5 hours to bake the diya of this dimension,” said the source.

Meanwhile, the work on nine ‘Havan Kunds’ in two ‘mandaps’ to be used for performing ‘yajna’ during the ‘Pran Pratishthha’ (consecration) commenced under the auspicious ‘Shobhan Yog’ on Wednesday.

The ‘Havan Kunds’ are being built under the supervision of a team of five Vedic Acharyas of Varanasi. The construction of the Havan Kunds will take around 4-5 days, said a source close to the temple trust.

Padma Kund would be constructed in the end.

The team of five Vedic Acharyas of Varanasi comprises Pundit Arun Dikshit, Pundit Sunil Dikshit, Pundit Anupam Kumar Dikshit and Pundit Gajnan Jodhkar along with Pundit Dattatreya Narain, an expert of Yagya Kund construction and Acharya of Sangved Mahavidyalaya.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

LUCKNOW: With the preparations for the consecration ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla in the ‘sanctum-sanctorum’ of the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22 continuing on a war footing, the installation of a huge diya (earthen lamp) which will be lit on the consecration day is the latest addition to the historic event. According to the sources, the massive ‘diya’ is taking shape to be placed at Ramghat in Tulsibadi area along river Saryu. It is said to be the same spot where Lord Ram, after taking a routine bath in Saryu, used to meditate and pray with his family. Named ‘Dashrath Deep’, the earthen lamp would have a diameter of around 28 metres and would require at least 21 quintals of oil to get illuminated.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As per Mahant Paramahansa Das of Tapasvini Chhavni, the team of Guinness Book of World Records was contacted to register the ‘diya’ as the largest one in the world after its completion. The Mahant claimed that ‘Dashrath Deep’ was being prepared by the soil taken from various pilgrimage sites across Chardham and the water taken from various rivers and oceans across the nation. “The shape of the ‘Deepak’ is being designed after thorough research of religious scriptures and Puranas. A team of 108 members is engaged in shaping up the Deepak which will cost around Rs 7.5 crore. The wick to be lighted in the Deepak would be prepared by using 1.25 quintals of cottonwool,” added the Mahant. Before this, there was a record of an earthen lamp with a nine-metre diameter. While the potters would be engaged to give shape to such a huge Deepak, the organisers are arranging a machine from Kolkata to make it. “The machine would take at least 4-5 hours to bake the diya of this dimension,” said the source. Meanwhile, the work on nine ‘Havan Kunds’ in two ‘mandaps’ to be used for performing ‘yajna’ during the ‘Pran Pratishthha’ (consecration) commenced under the auspicious ‘Shobhan Yog’ on Wednesday. The ‘Havan Kunds’ are being built under the supervision of a team of five Vedic Acharyas of Varanasi. The construction of the Havan Kunds will take around 4-5 days, said a source close to the temple trust. Padma Kund would be constructed in the end. The team of five Vedic Acharyas of Varanasi comprises Pundit Arun Dikshit, Pundit Sunil Dikshit, Pundit Anupam Kumar Dikshit and Pundit Gajnan Jodhkar along with Pundit Dattatreya Narain, an expert of Yagya Kund construction and Acharya of Sangved Mahavidyalaya. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp