Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Lunglei in Mizoram

The quake struck at 7:18 am on Friday at a depth of 10km, the NCS said further.

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

LUNGLEI: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale struck Manipur's Lunglei on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 05-01-2024, 07:18:58 IST, Lat: 22.86 & Long: 92.63, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Lunglei, Mizoram, India", the NCS said in a post on X.

Notably, an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter Scale struck Manipur's Ukhrul at a depth of 26 km on Wednesday.

