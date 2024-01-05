Home Nation

In letter to Punjab CM, Governor flags concern over conviction of cabinet minister Aman Arora

The Governor's letter to CM Bhagwant Mann noted that Arora's conviction has not yet been stayed by a higher court.

Published: 05th January 2024 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2024 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

FILE - A collage of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Governor Banwarilal Purohit, used for representational purposes only. (Photos | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Governor Banwarilal Purohit has raised concern over the conviction of cabinet minister Aman Arora and called for a detailed report on the issue.

"Please find enclosed a representation received regarding the conviction of the minister Aman Arora, Cabinet Minister in a criminal case. From the representation I understand that on December 21, 2023 a court of law convicted Aman Arora for two years and the conviction has not yet been stayed by the competent higher court. As per the judgement of the Supreme Court of India in the case of Lilly Thomas vs. Union of India, MLAs stand divested of their membership if convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for a term not less than two years by a trial court," reads the letter.

Purohit wrote that the unfolding events surrounding Arora's conviction and subsequent Republic Day appearance prompted a critical examination of the intersections between legal obligations, political responsibilities and ethical governance. "The representation also raised the question of National Flag hoisting by Arora on January 26 and alleged that the act of entrusting a disqualified legislator with the symbolic representation of the nation on a day as momentous as Republic Day not only undermines the sanctity of the legal system but also sends an unsettling message to the citizenry," the letter added.

Purohit sought a detailed report on the issue, saying, "This is a serious matter involving non-compliance with the directions given by the Supreme Court."

Earlier, in a letter to the Punjab assembly speaker, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) demanded the immediate disqualification of Arora. In a letter to Punjab speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, SAD legislator Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi said, "Arora has been found guilty on two counts and as per the landmark verdict in ‘Lily Thomas v Union of India (2013), the Supreme Court declared Section 8(4) of the Act, which protected a convicted lawmaker from immediate disqualification if he/she filed an appeal within three months from the date of the verdict, unconstitutional. In light of these directions of the Supreme Court, Arora should be disqualified as an MLA without further delay and a notification in this regard should be issued immediately."

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Banwarilal Purohit Bhagwant Mann Aman Arora

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp