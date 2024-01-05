Home Nation

Mumbai: Brain-dead toddler from Surat donates liver to 14-year-old boy with rare genetic disorder 

A 281-km interstate green corridor was set up to transport the liver from a private hospital in Surat to Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital in Mumbai, where the liver transplant was performed.

By PTI

MUMBAI: The family of an 18-month-old toddler from Gujarat, who was declared brain dead after a fall, donated his liver, giving a fresh lease of life to a 14-year-old boy suffering from a rare genetic disorder.

The liver was speedily transported in 4 hours 20 minutes, with the cooperation of the police authorities in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The Mumbai police and traffic authorities were instrumental in facilitating the rapid transportation of an organ through busy city streets.

According to the hospital, the teen from Nashik was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder, which caused excessive serum cholesterol levels, raising the risks of heart attacks and stroke at a young age.

He had been on the cadaver liver waiting list since April 2022.

"The donor, an 18-month-old toddler from Surat, suffered a fall at home and was declared brain dead at a private hospital on January 2. He was identified as a potential organ donor after consent from the family," the hospital said.

The transplant was performed on Wednesday at the hospital by a team of more than five doctors in over four hours, it said.

The patient is doing well post-transplant and recuperating, it stated.

