One dead as bonfire triggers fire in Greater Noida slum 

Published: 05th January 2024 02:53 PM

By PTI

NOIDA: A fire broke out at a slum cluster in Greater Noida early Friday, gutting three makeshift houses and leaving one person dead, police officials said. At 12.15 am, information was received about the fire in the slum built in an open field in the Kasna area of Greater Noida due to a bonfire, they said.

"The Fire Service Unit took immediate action on the information and rushed to the site, where the situation was brought under control in about 25 minutes," a police spokesperson said.

"Three makeshift houses were burnt in the fire while the blaze was prevented from moving to the other remaining huts there," the spokesperson said.

A person identified as Munshar Ali (20) was found seriously burnt and in an unconscious state.

He was taken to the nearest hospital with the help of the police where he succumbed to injuries.

Further legal proceedings in the case are being carried out at the local Kasna police station, the official added.

Noida Fire accident

