Parliament security breach: Five of six accused give consent for polygraph test

Jaison Wilson

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Five of the six accused persons arrested in the December 13 Parliament security breach case gave their consent before a Delhi court to conduct their polygraph test on Friday while the only woman accused Neelam Azad in the case refused to give her consent.

The accused persons have been brought by the Delhi Police before Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur at Patiala House Courts in the city at the end of their earlier custody.

The court also extended eight days' police custody of all the accused persons including Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde, Neelam Azad, Lalit Jha, and Mahesh Kumawat.

Earlier, cops had moved an application seeking to conduct the polygraph test of all the accused persons as part of the investigation into the case, in which accused Manoranjan and Sagar caused the security breach at the new Parliament building on December 13, 2023 after they jumped from the visitors' gallery to the chamber diffusing yellow gas from smoke canisters that they had carried.

Neelam and another accused person Amol Shinde were arrested outside the Parliament at the same time after a similar protest with smoke canisters while shouting slogans such as "tanashahi nahi chalegi" (Dictatorship will not work).

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court had dismissed a plea moved by Neelam seeking her immediate release while alleging her police remand was illegal.

Dismissing Neelam's habeas corpus plea, a division bench headed by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and comprising Justice Manoj Jain noted that her bail plea is pending before the trial court.

Arguing there is a violation of her fundamental rights, the counsel further said, she was not allowed to get the legal help of a lawyer. "I was not allowed to talk to my lawyer. They restrained me from talking to the lawyer. It is an admitted fact, it's in the status report," it was argued.

According to Neelam's plea, only after the disposal of the remand application, she was asked by the Court if she wanted to be represented by an advocate of her choice which she replied in affirmative. Accordingly, an order was passed permitting the petitioner to consult her advocate, her plea contended.

On Tuesday, Patiala House Court had sought Delhi Police's response on the bail plea moved by Neelam which cited that she was allegedly produced in the court 29 hours after her arrest violating the rights as per the constitution.

