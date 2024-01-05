PM Modi 'deeply anguished' over Japan quake, says India willing to extend all help

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a letter to his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep anguish over the earthquake that hit the Noto Peninsula in Japan.

"I am deeply anguished and concerned to learn about the major earthquake that struck Japan on January 1st. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives. We stand in solidarity with Japan and its people affected by the disaster," PM Modi wrote in his communication to PM Kishida, according to a source.

As a strategic and global partner, India values its relationship with Japan and is ready to extend all possible assistance in this hour.

Meanwhile, even though many countries from across the globe have offered help, Japan hasn't officially accepted any aid. There are reports suggesting that the US is preparing for military logistical support and aid for regions in Japan devastated by the earthquake that killed 94 people and rendered 33000 homeless and 200 unaccounted for. But there is no official confirmation from the Japanese side yet.

After the quake, US President Joe Biden had said, "Jill and I are praying for the people of Japan who have been impacted by the terrible earthquake. My administration is in touch with Japanese officials and the US stands ready to provide any necessary assistance for Japan – which is our close ally."

