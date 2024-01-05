Jharkhand: Soren says won’t quit, but keeps his team ‘crisis ready’

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Chief Minister Hemant Soren, during the legislative party meeting on Wednesday, assured MLAs of the ruling alliance that he was not going to resign. However, they were asked not to leave Ranchi and in case of an emergency, they should inform their whereabouts to their legislative party leader before leaving the state capital.

According to the sources in the ruling alliance, the Chief Minister told them that he will continue his struggle and sought their support to continue his battle against the atrocities of the BJP government at the centre. The MLAs, who attended the meeting on Wednesday, also claimed that no discussion took place on the issue of Kalpana Soren and were informed by the Chief Minister that the Gandey MLA resigned as a precautionary measure to deal with any untoward political situation.

Speculations were rife that the Gandey Assembly seat has been vacated for Soren’s wife in case of any untoward situation in the wake of the ongoing probe being conducted by the Enforcement Directorate in land scam case.

“The Chief Minister assured quite confidently that there is nothing to worry as everything is under control. The sacrifice by former Gandey MLA Sarfaraj Ahemed is really commendable and the he and his party will never forget it,” said an MLA of the ruling alliance. The Chief Minister said that the Gandey Assembly seat will be used judiciously at right time, he said.

He further added that the MLAs also assured Soren that they are all united and will not let any conspiracy succeed against the JMM-led alliance government in the state. Meanwhile, they have been asked to remain in the state capital at least for a week and in case, they need to go out to their constituencies.

