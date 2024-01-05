Home Nation

Very dense to dense fog in parts of Delhi; 22 trains running late 

An orange alert has been issued for Delhi for the day with shallow to moderate fog and cold day conditions likely at a few places, officials said.

Published: 05th January 2024 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2024 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

People near a bonfire during a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Parts of Delhi witnessed very dense to dense fog on Friday morning while the minimum temperature settled at 9.4 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather office has forecast shallow to moderate fog and cold day conditions at a few places in the national capital during the day.

Very dense fog was observed in isolated pockets over Punjab and Delhi early in the morning.

Dense fog enveloped parts of Delhi, the IMD said.

The Safardjung Observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 9. 4 degrees Celsius, more than two notches above normal, at 8:30 am, it said. However, the Ridge Observatory recorded a low of 9.1 degrees Celsius.

An orange alert has been issued for Delhi for the day with shallow to moderate fog and cold day conditions likely at a few places, officials said.

READ MORE | Delhi fog: Refrain from speeding, use blinkers, be attentive, say experts to drivers

The visibility was 50 metres at Palam at 8:30 am.

At least 22 trains were running late due to poor visibility, according to information shared by railway officials.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7. 7 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, and a maximum of 12. 5 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 352 (very poor) at 9 am on Friday, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

READ MORE | Dense fog, cold conditions in North India, water bodies across Kashmir freeze 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
delhi dense fog IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp