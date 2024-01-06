CPI(M), Congress slam INDIA bloc partner TMC over attack on ED officers in Bengal

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Friday’s attack on ED officers in the state has united the CPI(M) and Congress against their INDIA alliance partner Trinamool Congress as they denounced the law and order situation under the Mamata Banerjee government.

Citing Mamata’s sit-in-demonstration protesting the CBI’s raid at the residence of former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, presently the Bengal DGP, four years ago, the CPI(M) described the Bengal chief minister as the pioneer of what happened in Basirhat in North 24 Parganas.

“ED officers were attacked and left bleeding when they went to search the house of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had set a precedent four years ago in 2019. She staged sit-in-demonstration in Esplanade after the CBI raided Rajeev Kumar’s residence. After four years, TMC supporters followed in her footsteps in Basirhat. She is the pioneer of the shameful incident in Basirhat,” said CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakrabarty.

Echoing the same, state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the attack was instigated by police, the department overseen by Mamata. “After this attack by miscreants from the ruling establishment against central agency officials, it is clearer than ever that there is no law and order in the state. This time, they escaped with injuries. Tomorrow they could be murdered. Even that ought not to be a surprise any longer. It is a fit case for President’s rule,” said the Congress leader in the Lok Sabha.

The CPI(M) state secretary attacked both the TMC and the BJP on the issue of the state’s law and order. “The TMC has allowed these miscreants to thrive and prosper for the sake of increasing its clout. Bengal witnessed hooliganism under Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari’s patronage during her tenure under TMC’s fold. Now BJP leaders like him cannot expect to be absolved of the responsibility,” he said.

The united stance of the CPI(M) and the Congress over the attack on the ED sleuths cast a shadow over the future of the INDIA bloc’s seat adjustments in West Bengal for this year’s Lok Sabha polls. Though the CPI(M) made it clear that the party would not go for seat adjustment with the TMC, what would happen between the TMC and Congress is a big question in the wake of the Basirhat incident and subsequent stance adopted by the two political parties.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

