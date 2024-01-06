Home Nation

ED concludes searches in RFL money laundering case; documents, digital data seized

Officials said that "incriminating" documents, including digital evidence, were seized during the searches.

Published: 06th January 2024 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2024 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Promoter of Religare Enterprises and the Fortis Healthcare hospital chain Shivinder Mohan Singh, being taken to Court by Economic Offences Wing f the Delhi Police officers from EOW office, Mandir Marg in New Delhi on Friday.

Promoter of Religare Enterprises and the Fortis Healthcare hospital chain Shivinder Mohan Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday concluded its searches in a money laundering investigation linked to the alleged diversion of funds worth more than Rs 2,000 crore from Religare Finvest Limited (RFL), official sources said.

The agency had launched the raids on Friday and searched nine locations in Delhi-NCR, including the corporate offices of RFL, M3M India Holdings, RHC Holding Pvt Ltd, Hillgrow Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Dion Global Solutions and Prius commercial, the sources said.

The raids ended on Saturday.

Officials said that "incriminating" documents, including digital evidence, were seized during the searches and large-scale proceeds of crime generated out of criminal activities have been identified.

The ED's money laundering case stems from a Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) FIR and the federal agency had arrested ex-Fortis promoters Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh and Sunil Godhwani, CMD of Religare Enterprises Ltd.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RFL case ED

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp