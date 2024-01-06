Home Nation

Encroachment row: Farmer attempts self-immolation outside SDM office in UP

The district magistrate has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter that is to be completed within two days.

By PTI

MEERUT: A 53-year-old farmer on Friday attempted self-immolation in front of the office of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Mawana of this district, officials said.

The district magistrate has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter that is to be completed within two days. The farmer, who sustained 70 per cent burns, was taken to the community health centre, they said.

The officials said that the farmer, identified as Jagbeer, a resident of Alipur Morna village, was then referred to Meerut for treatment.

District Magistrate Deepak Meena said that the incident took place in Mawana on Friday afternoon.

Meena said that the incident took place in respect with Thursday's removal of encroachment by the forest department along with the revenue department and handing over the land to the forest department.

The farmer tried to immolate himself while protesting against this action, he added.

"I have ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter. The inquiry will be conducted by Additional District Magistrate (Administration) Amit Kumar and Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kamlesh Bahadur. The officers will submit the findings in a report within 48 hours," Meena said.

Meanwhile, Range Officer of the forest department Ravikant Chaudhary said that the allegations levelled by the farmer was wrong.

Chaudhary said that the farmer had been illegally occupying this land for the past few years.

The land was cleared of encroachment during a drive undertaken by the forest department.

He said that the land has been freed, adding the forest department has taken it back.

