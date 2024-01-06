Govt to deploy 15,000 personnel, AI to ensure security at Ram Temple consecration

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh will spend Rs 90 crore on hi-tech security equipment and infrastructure -- including future-ready Artificial Intelligence (AI) -- and deploy 15,000 personnel to to ensure security at the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22.

These gadgets include crash-rated bollards designed to protect high-target buildings from concerted vehicular attack, under-vehicle scanners on the road passing through the Janmabhoomi Path as well as boom barriers. Surveillance will done through the use of artificial intelligence or AI.

The intent is to avert any attack and foil intrusions, senior police officials said.

According to a senior police official, 26 companies of paramilitary and the provincial armed constabulary -- along with nearly 8,000 civil police personnel -- will be deployed for the event.

UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) and Special Task Force teams and central agencies like National Security Guards are also going to be deployed.

Top officials from central intelligence agencies and Uttar Pradesh Police are already camping in Ayodhya to coordinate with the district administration to draft a detailed security cordon for various locations in the temple town.

As per highly placed police sources, a CCTV surveillance system, worth Rs 11 crore and the access control system worth Rs 8.56 crore were being placed to ensure the safety of the temple. He said other equipment such as crash-rated bollards, bullet proof vehicles, bullet proof jackets for security personnel, anti-drone system, night vision devices, an integrated command and control system and other equipment were also being installed. Vehicles worth Rs 1.02 crore have been purchased for security personnel.

According to director general (DG), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, the state government has allocated around Rs 90 crore for purchase and installation of security equipment around the temple. He claimed that the process of installation of security equipment in coordination with Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam (UPRNN) was already underway and likely to be completed in the next few days.

The DG said the review of Ram temple’s security was a continuous process and was reassesed every six months. “This review process would also continue in the future. Further improvement in the security scheme could be made if required,” said Kumar.

Sharing further details, UPRNN GM CK Srivastava said that the equipment would help foil any intrusion attempt at the temple.

“For the security of the temple of Lord Ram Lalla, we have installed many types of security equipment. As soon as any vehicle on the road passes over the Janmabhoomi Path, the vehicle will be immediately scanned from inside. If it is carrying any item not allowed inside, then the vehicle will be stopped,” he said.

“Apart from this, we have installed boom barriers, bollards, and tyre killers to foil any intrusion attempt. If a vehicle hits the boom barrier, our bollard will automatically come up from ground level within three seconds along with tyre killers. Then, the security personnel would nab the intruder,” the GM said, adding that a provision was been made to install this type of equipment at all the entrances to the Ram temple.

“CCTVs have been mounted everywhere. And a command and control centre has been made in yellow zones and red zones. It will store the feed of all the cameras, which will remain saved for nearly three months,” he added. Moreover, the state government has also allocated Rs 5 crore funds for a special 135-strong Special Task Force unit as well as the deployment of 16 teams of ATS Special Police Operation Teams (SPOT) in Ayodhya. Besides, a budget of around Rs 5 crore separately was sanctioned for the STF unit building in Ayodhya. The UP government has issued funds worth Rs 1.44 crore for the purchase of firefighting equipment, especially for the temple premises.

Water police personnel will be deployed along river Saryu to ensure safety of devotees at Ghats in the temple town. They have been equipped with several riverine equipment -- including four boats, four engines (50 HP), 10 throw balls, 10 life buoy rings, 15 life jackets, 10 rescue tubes, and two dragon lights, worth Rs 2.84 crore recently.

