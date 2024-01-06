Home Nation

Injured ED officials during raids in Bengal reported to be stable

They would conduct a final round of checking on the other ED officer, who had suffered a head injury, and decide whether to discharge him on Sunday or a day after, an official said.

Published: 06th January 2024 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2024 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

An injured member of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) team being taken after he was attacked during a raid in West Bengal. (Photo | ANI)

An injured member of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) team being taken after he was attacked during a raid in West Bengal. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The health condition of three ED officers, who were injured in mob attacks during a raid at the residence of a TMC leader in West Bengal a day before, has improved and they are now stable, an official of the hospital where they are undergoing treatment said on Saturday.

Doctors said that two injured officers were fit for discharge during the day.

They would conduct a final round of checking on the other ED officer, who had suffered a head injury, and decide whether to discharge him on Sunday or a day after, the official said.

"All the three officers admitted here are stable. Two, who had minor injuries, are likely to be discharged today. The other ED officer who had a head injury is admitted to the HDU and is also doing fine. We may discharge him tomorrow or a day after," the hospital official told PTI.

A neurologist and spine and pain specialists checked the injured persons this morning and found their conditions to be "okay", he said.

"Two with minor injuries have bodyache and pain on their shoulders. Requisite medicines have been prescribed to them," the official added.

On Friday morning, an ED team was attacked and their vehicles damaged by a mob during a raid at the residence of TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal, triggering a political firestorm and a condemnation by Governor C V Ananda Bose who said that the state is not a "banana republic".

Bose had also visited the three ED officers in the hospital and enquired about their health condition later on Friday evening.

The ED said the personal belongings of the three officers, such as mobile phones and wallets, were also snatched during the mob attacks.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal TMC mob attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp