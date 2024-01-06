ISRO-Mauritius deal to jointly develop satellites gets Cabinet nod

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved several key decisions on Friday, including the renaming of Ayodhya Airport as ‘Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham’.

The Prime Minister also underscored the Cabinet’s approval of the ‘PRITHvi VIgyan’ scheme, aimed at providing flexibility in research and fund allocation across five sub-schemes related to earth sciences over five years.

The Cabinet also approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Mauritius to jointly develop a satellite, scheduled for launch by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in early 2025.

This MoU signed during the visit of Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan to Port Louis on November 1, 2023, aims to establish cooperation between the ISRO and Mauritius Research and Innovation Council in developing the satellite and using Mauritius’s ground station. Additionally, the Cabinet approved MoUs signed between India and Guyana on cooperation in the hydrocarbon sector.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved several key decisions on Friday, including the renaming of Ayodhya Airport as ‘Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham’. The Prime Minister also underscored the Cabinet’s approval of the ‘PRITHvi VIgyan’ scheme, aimed at providing flexibility in research and fund allocation across five sub-schemes related to earth sciences over five years. The Cabinet also approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Mauritius to jointly develop a satellite, scheduled for launch by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in early 2025. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); This MoU signed during the visit of Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan to Port Louis on November 1, 2023, aims to establish cooperation between the ISRO and Mauritius Research and Innovation Council in developing the satellite and using Mauritius’s ground station. Additionally, the Cabinet approved MoUs signed between India and Guyana on cooperation in the hydrocarbon sector. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp