Link databases, adopt AI: Shah to top police officers

Rajesh Kumar Thakur and Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI/JAIPUR : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday stressed the need for linking databases and adopting an AI-driven analytical approach for tackling emerging security challenges. Inaugurating the 58th conference of top police officers in Jaipur, he also emphasized the uniformity of structures, size and skill of counter-terror mechanisms across India.

He highlighted two important decisions taken by the Narendra Modi government — the National Education Policy and the enactment of three criminal justice laws to replace the British-era statutes — and said the country had entered the ‘Amrit Kaal’ in 2023. Shah said the new laws are focused on the delivery of justice instead of punishment and the implementation of these laws would transform the country’s criminal justice system into the most modern and scientific one.

The three-day conference is being attended by DGs and IGs of 28 states and eight UTs. Shah stressed the need for training from the SHO-to-DGP level with adequate technology upgrades. He said the successful implementation of new laws will yield all desired results in the criminal justice delivery system.

“India has made significant improvement in the security scenario since 2014, especially the reduction of violence in the three critical hotspots — J&K, North-East and the Left-Wing Extremism,” Shah said.

According to officials privy to the information, the conference will also deliberate on futuristic themes in policing and security such as the challenges posed by new technologies and the ways to deal with them.

