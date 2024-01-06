LS and RS privileges committees to examine MPs’ suspensions next week

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Privileges Committees of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will meet next week to examine the suspension of 14 members during the winter session of Parliament over alleged “unruly behaviour”.

While the Privileges Committee of Lok Sabha is scheduled to meet on January 12 to hear the views of three suspended MPs, the Rajya Sabha committee will meet on January 9 to examine the suspension of 11 MPs.

The MPs will remain suspended until their case is considered by the House after receiving the report of the Privileges Committee. A total of 146 MPs — 100 from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha — were suspended during the recently concluded winter session of Parliament after they brought placards and raised slogans, demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the breach of Parliament security. Out of the 146 suspended MPs, 14 were referred to the privileges committees.

The Lok Sabha Committee, chaired by BJP member Sunil Kumar Singh, will record oral evidence of the three Congress members — K Jayakumar, Abdul Khaleque and Vijayakumar Vijay Vasanth — who were suspended for creating “grave disorder in the House” on December 18. While 97 members were suspended from the lower House for the remainder of the winter session, the issue of three MPs, who had reached the presiding officer’s chair, was referred to the Privileges Committee.

Speaking to the media, Khaleque said, “We will tell the committee that all we demanded was the Home Minister to come to Parliament and speak on how the security breach happened and whose fault it was. Why didn’t he come?”

Speaking to this paper, former Lok Sabha Secretary General PDT Achary said that a member can be suspended only for the remainder of the session and it cannot be extended beyond it. “There are no rules that allow suspension of a parliamentarian to extend beyond the session,” he said. Dr MR Madhavan, president of PRS Legislative Research, echoed the view. “This trend is something new,” he said.

The Privileges Committee of the Rajya Sabha, chaired by Deputy Chairman Harivansh, will hear the views of the 11 members whose cases were referred to the committee.

