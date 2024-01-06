Home Nation

Mob attacks police team in Gujarat, frees bootlegger; sub inspector seriously injured

In the mob attack, Dangar suffered serious injuries and has been admitted to a private hospital in Ahmedabad, while the two constables also received minor injuries, he said.

Published: 06th January 2024 12:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2024 12:09 AM   |  A+A-

attack, assault, clash

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

SURRENDRANAGAR: A sub-inspector was seriously injured when a mob attacked a police team with sharp weapons and sticks at Zinzuwada village in Gujarat's Surendranagar district on Friday afternoon and freed a history-sheeter, an official said.

Sub-inspector KC Dangar and two constables were attacked when they were returning to Zinzuwada police station in a private car with Jalasinh Zala, an alleged bootlegger, who was held after being on the run for some time, Deputy Superintendent of Police JD Purohit said.

In the mob attack, Dangar suffered serious injuries and has been admitted to a private hospital in Ahmedabad, while the two constables also received minor injuries, he said.

"Zala managed to flee and teams have been formed to nab him as well those in the mob that attacked the police party. Zinzuwada resident Zala is a dreaded criminal and was arrested in the past for various offences like rioting, loot and assault. He was wanted in a case of bootlegging registered in Patan district. Since Patan police could not nab him, they requested Zinzuwada police for help," the Deputy SP said.

Zala was held on a tip-off while playing cricket but one of his associates gathered a mob to free him, Purohit said.

"When the PSI and his team reached the entrance of Zinzuwada village in a car with Zala, the mob attacked them with sharp weapons and sticks," he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mob attacks police team bootlegger Gujarat news

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp