Number of MBBS seats in India has risen by 112% in 10 years: Mandaviya

NEW DELHI: Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said that the number of MBBS and PG seats in the country has increased over two times in the past 10 years.

The minister said that the total number of MBBS seats in the country has increased to 1,08,940 -- a 112 per cent hike -- and PG seats to 70,674 in the last 10 years.

He said that till 2014, there were 51,348 MBBS seats in the country. But since 2014, 57,592 more seats were added in just 10 years, the minister posted on X, formerly Twitter.

As many as 39,489 PG seats have been introduced in the past decade from 2014 to 2024, Mandaviya said. Sharing the data, he said that in 65 years, there were only 31,185 PG seats in the country.

Now, with these additional seats, the total PG seats offered in the country stands at 70,674.

He said there has been a 127 percent hike in PG seats in the country in these 10 years.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha last month, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar said that under the centrally sponsored Scheme (CSS), 157 government medical colleges have been approved in three phases.

Of the total 157, 108 are already functional, she had said.



